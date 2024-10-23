Vanaja Pandit passes away

October 23, 2024

She had been serving as Hon. Secretary of GSSS Institutions since 2008

Mysuru: Vanaja B. Pandit (82), Hon. Secretary of Geetha Shishu Shikshana Sangha (GSSS) group of institutions, Mysuru, passed away at a private hospital in city last night. She was staying at her daughter’s residence in Hebbal here.

She leaves behind her daughter Anupama, sons-in-law, grand-children and a host of relatives and friends. Another daughter Anjana Suresh had pre-deceased her a few years ago.

Her body was brought to GSSS School at Siddarthanagar at 1 pm today, where it was kept for the public to pay their last respects.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill thereafter.

Geetha Shishu Shikshana Sangha (GSSS) was founded by her late husband Prof. B.S. Pandit, retired Professor and Head, Department of Physics at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru.

GSSS Institutions comprise Geetha Bharathi Primary School; Bantwal Madhava Shenoy High School; Badriprasadji Pre-University College; K. Narasaiah and K. Venkatasubbamma Computer Centre (all recognised by the Government of Karnataka); Simha Subbamahalakshmi First Grade College (affiliated to University of Mysore); GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women and GSSS Institute of Management Sciences.

As an academician, Prof. B.S. Pandit had worked for more than four decades in the line of technical education, started GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSSIETW) on KRS Road in Metagalli in 2003, the first women’s engineering college in Karnataka. With his leadership qualities, determination and dedication to serve for the cause of education, this institute is constantly upgrading its quality, infrastructure and other various developments according to present day needs.

After his demise in 2008, the Institution was being headed by his wife Vanaja B. Pandit. Her commitment and dedication to the vision, that only education can empower a woman has seen the Institution grow to greater heights. Even at this advanced age, she was actively nurturing the Institution and ensuring women empowerment.