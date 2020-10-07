Safety measures will be in place during Dasara: Health Minister

October 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that all necessary precautionary and safety measures will be taken strictly in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines for Dasara-2020, Health Minister B. Sriramulu said that though Dasara will be a simple affair, it will be celebrated with extreme caution in the wake of the rampant spread of COVID-19 in Mysuru district.

Speaking to presspersons ahead of his meeting with officials at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here this morning, Sriramulu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa last week has given some valuable suggestions with Dasara round the corner.

Pointing out that the suggestions given by the PM will be discussed at the meeting, he said that the nature of the celebrations and the number of people to be allowed inside the Palace on Vijayadashami Day will be discussed in detail.

“During the meeting, the authorities will be asked to carry out a study and submit a report in a couple of days on the modalities and nature of simple Dasara celebrations. The Government will take a final decision after going through this report,” he said.

Pointing out that the Government has received many representations suggesting to limit Dasara festivities to just performance of traditional and customary pujas and rituals, the Minister said that these points too will be taken into account while finalising Dasara plans.

MLC opposes Dasara

MLC A.H. Vishwanath, who also spoke to presspersons after Sriramulu, took strong exception to the illumination works going on in the city ahead of Dasara. Wondering who gave permission to the officials for illuminating the streets, Vishwanath wondered whether the glittering illumination will not attract people even as the Government is asking people not to gather in large numbers.