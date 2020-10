October 7, 2020

Bengaluru: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) which today heard the petition filed by former Mysuru DC B. Sharat, questioning the Government Order transferring him from the post just a month into his job, has posted its decision on the plea to Oct.14.

Sharat, who was posted as Mysuru DC on Aug.28 replacing Abhiram G.Sankar, had taken charge on Aug.29.

The Government appointed Rohini Sindhuri Dasari as the new Mysuru DC, who took charge of the post on Sept.29.