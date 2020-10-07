DC in PPE kit inspects facility at K.R. Hospital

October 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri has directed the authorities of K.R. Hospital to increase the number of beds at the Hospital by another 200 in addition to the existing 178 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Besides, the process of setting up of oxygenated beds at Trauma Care Centre should be completed at the earliest.

Wearing PPE kit, the DC visited the K.R. Hospital yesterday to look at facilities for treatment of COVID cases in one of the biggest Government Hospitals in the State, following directions from Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar to arrest the growth of Corona positive cases in city and district.

She took stock of medical experts, doctors, PG students and bed strength.

She stressed the need to increase deployment of more medical staff and number of beds in the wake of increased testing going on in the entire district.

As many as 154 PG students who were in final year of studies could be put on COVID treatment after proper training. Engineers were directed to complete the work on new Liquid Oxygen Building as early as possible.

Later, she visited COVID Care Centre and inspected the oxygen cylinders and ventilators. She also went inside COVID-19 Department and inspected every room where Corona positive patients were undergoing treatment.

On this occasion, MMC Nurses submitted a memorandum to the DC and requested her to fulfil their various demands.

MMC&RI Director and Dean Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, Chief Executive Officer B.R. Rupa, Finance Officer Mahadev Naik, K.R. Hospital Superintendent Dr. Nanjundaswamy, Cheluvamba Hospital Superintendent Dr. Pramila, Dr. Sunitha, Dr. M. Anuradha, Dr. Venkatesh, Dr. H.G. Manjunath and others were present during the DC’s visit.