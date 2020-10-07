Jumboo Savari: Technical Team to inspect

October 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A technical team from Health Department will soon visit the city to take stock of the current COVID-19 situation, and will recommend to the State Government on number of persons to be allowed inside Mysore Palace to witness Jumboo Savari on Oct. 26.

The team will hold talks with local health experts on pros and cons of allowing hundreds of people inside the Palace and also atop Chamundi Hill for Dasara inauguration on Oct. 17. A report will be submitted to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa soon to take a call in this regard.