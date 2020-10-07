Face mask: Govt. slashes fine amount from Rs.1,000 to Rs.250 in cities and from Rs.500 to Rs.100 in rural areas
October 7, 2020

Bengaluru: Following public outcry against hefty fine amount for not wearing face mask and experts’ suggestion, the State Government has slashed the fine amount in urban areas from Rs.1,000 to Rs.250 and from Rs.500 to Rs.100 in rural areas.

In a press release here, Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa has said the State Government was making all efforts to contain COVID-19 pandemic by making it mandatory to use face mask, sanitiser and maintaining safe distance due to non-availability of a suitable vaccine so far. Recently, the Government had decided to impose a fine of Rs.1,000 in urban areas and Rs.500 in rural areas for not wearing mask in public and crowded places.

However, in the wake of strong opposition from citizens and opinion by experts, the fine amount has been reduced to Rs.250 in urban areas and Rs.100 in rural areas with an immediate effect. The Government will appeal to all citizens to follow guidelines voluntarily to keep themselves safe from the pandemic, he added.

