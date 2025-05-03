Educators advocate critical thinking in school reforms

May 3, 2025

Educational symposium at Sarada Vilas Educational Institutions focuses on wisdom-based learning

Mysuru: Sarada Vilas Educational Institutions (SVEI) hosted an educational symposium on Apr. 29 in collaboration with the Science of Schooling Conclave Chapter-2.

The event commenced with the traditional lamp lighting, followed by a keynote address by Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University and respected educationist.

Dr. Gowda presented a compelling case for global curriculum reform, advocating for the integration of wisdom and spirituality to develop enlightened individuals. He expressed deep concern about education’s current trajectory, noting its increasing reduction to an employment-generation system.

“Traditional degrees are losing relevance in today’s world,” he observed. “Modern corporations prioritise talent, integrity, and exceptional capability over mere academic qualifications.”

The education veteran critiqued the current system’s industrial focus, urging educators to embrace continuous learning, extensive reading, and technological adaptation.

“When teachers cultivate these habits,” he asserted, “educational progress can accelerate dramatically.” Dr. Gowda emphasised the need to fundamentally re-examine education’s purpose, stressing the importance of fostering critical thinking and maintaining mind-body balance for optimal learning.

The programme also featured insights from Dr. Nagabhushan, who lamented society’s narrow view of education as merely a job-acquisition tool.

He noted the unfortunate disparity in respect between administrative professionals and academic leaders, while criticising the prevailing emphasis on rote memorisation. “Our examination system rewards information collection rather than genuine understanding,” he remarked.

Both speakers called for urgent systemic transformation, advocating curricula that develop analytical and exploratory skills. Dr. Nagabhushan particularly decried the trend of coaching centres producing civil servants, stating, “This reflects the tragedy of our times — we must prioritise intellectual growth over mechanical preparation.”

The conclave’s agenda encompassed vital educational themes, including curricular foundations, awareness development, pluralism, educational dialogue, and achieving global consciousness through spiritual equilibrium.

Distinguished professors and education experts from premier institutions engaged in rigorous discussions throughout the day-long programme. The event

attracted over 400 participants, including teachers and education specialists.

Dr. B.M. Subraya, Institution President, welcomed. SVEI Honorary Secretary R. Narasimha, Governing Council members Dr. T.K. Umesh, S.L. Ramachandra, Anuradha Nandakumar, Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Dr. B.G. Sangameshwar, Dr. S.J. Nagannagowda and Dr. Ashok Rao, were present.