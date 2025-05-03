Police Chief leads City Round
News

Police Chief leads City Round

May 3, 2025

Mysuru: In view of the protest organised by various organisations at Eidgah Maidan in Tilak Nagar here this afternoon, opposing the recent The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, the City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar led the City Round involving various Police officials yesterday.

The Police Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors from all the Law and Order and Traffic Stations in the city, ACPs and DCPs, took out a route march in vehicles, in the areas falling under the jurisdictions of Mandi, Narasimharaja and Udayagiri Police Station limits.

City Police Chief Seema Latkar told Star of Mysore, to instil courage among the public and ensure peace and law and order, over 80 Police personnel, including officials and senior Officers, took out rounds, covering prominent roads and around Eidgah Maidan.

