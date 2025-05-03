‘Hindu killings rising, lawlessness prevailing under Congress regime’
May 3, 2025

MP B.Y. Raghavendra accuses Siddaramaiah Govt. of emboldening rioters, failing to curb violence

Mysuru: Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka Government headed by Siddaramaiah, accusing it of presiding over a collapse in law and order and failing to curb rising attacks on Hindu activists.

Speaking at the BJP office in Mysuru yesterday, Raghavendra referred to the recent public murder of a Hindu activist in Mangaluru, claiming that the incident highlights a growing pattern of targeted killings. “Such blatant violence, taking place in full public view, is a sign of complete breakdown in governance,” he said.

He pointed to repeated incidents in Shivamogga, Mangaluru and Mysuru, alleging a coordinated attempt to suppress Hindutva voices. “There appears to be a larger conspiracy at play, emboldened by a Government that is indifferent at best and complicit at worst,” he remarked.

Raghavendra also criticised the State Government for withdrawing cases related to the K.J. Halli and D.J. Halli riots, as well as the Hubballi Police Station arson case. “Those responsible feel protected under this Siddaramaiah regime,” he said.

The MP took aim at Siddaramaiah’s recent remarks that “war is not the solution,” made in the context of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. “At a time when the entire nation is demanding firm action against Pakistan, the Chief Minister’s comments show misplaced priorities and show his appeasement mindset,” he said, adding that people are watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response closely.

Raghavendra warned that continued inaction over Hindu activist killings could inflame tensions between religious communities. “If the State Government fails to act decisively, we are looking at a dangerous escalation,” he cautioned.

READ ALSO  Pro-Hindu activist Suhas Shetty’s murder in Mangaluru: BJP workers stage protest in Mysuru; blame Govt’s anti-Hindu stance for murder

On a different note, the MP welcomed the Central Government’s decision to conduct a nationwide caste census, saying it reflected a serious commitment to social justice. He accused the Karnataka Government of simply imitating the Centre’s move and questioned its originality. “Those who have reduced Constitution architect Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy to garlanding photographs could never conceive such a reform,” he added.

