Night traffic ban in Bandipur: Centre set to intervene; protect natural habitats

May 3, 2025

Mysuru: In the wake of reports suggesting that the Karnataka Government is revoking the night traffic ban inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, bowing to pressure from the Congress High Command, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has assured that the Central Government will take firm steps to ensure the night traffic ban through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve remains intact, reaffirming its commitment to wildlife conservation.

In a press release, the MP said that Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupendra Yadav has responded to his concerns and confirmed through letter that a suitable affidavit would be submitted to the Supreme Court, defending the existing traffic restrictions during night time.

Since 2009, the Karnataka Government has enforced night traffic restrictions on National Highways 67 and 766, passing through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and leading to Ooty and Sultan Bathery, respectively. The ban, from 9 pm to 6 am, aims to protect wildlife, including tigers and reduce human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour of the Lok Sabha Budget Session, Yaduveer highlighted the ecological importance of Bandipur and the potential threats posed by lifting the ban. In response, the Union Minister assured the Parliament that the Centre would prioritise the long-term conservation of tigers and the protection of their natural habitat.

The Karnataka Forest, Environment and Climate Department has reportedly opposed the move, warning that night-time vehicular movement could result in increased human-wildlife conflicts and irreversible environmental damage.

Appealing directly to the State Government, MP Yaduveer urged Karnataka to refrain from making decisions that could jeopardise the fragile ecosystem of Bandipur.