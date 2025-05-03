‘Eight suspects arrested’

May 3, 2025

Mangaluru: Pro-Hindu activist Suhas Shetty was brutally hacked to death in a full public glare, near Bajpe Kinnipadavu in the city recently. The Police have arrested eight suspects in the case.

Shetty, also a rowdy-sheeter, was travelling in a SUV along with his friends Sanjay, Prajwal, Anwith, Lathish and Shashank, when the assailants driving a car and a goods vehicle waylaid the SUV at around 8.30 pm. They launched a murderous attack on Shetty inflicting grievous injuries on him. He was rushed to A.J. Hospital, where he succumbed to death.

Initially, it was believed to be a case of vengeance, to avenge the murder of one Mohammed Fazil that occurred at Surathkal in July 2022. However, according to the latest information, it is suspected to be the fallout of a dispute between Shetty’s friend named Prashanth and Abdul Safwan, the main suspect, that cost Shetty’s life.

Abdul Safwan, a goods vehicle driver had been allegedly stabbed by Prashanth in September 2023. Shetty had sided with his friend Prashanth in the simmering dispute, that had angered Safwan. Safwan, who was waiting for an opportunity to strike, decided to get rid of Shetty, instead of Prashanth, according to the preliminary investigation.

The incident triggered an outburst among fellow pro-Hindu activists and total bandh was observed at Dakshina Kannada yesterday, following a bandh call given by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Barring the stray incidents of stone pelting on buses at Bajpe and Kankanady, the situation was otherwise peaceful. KSRTC had suspended bus services to sub-urban areas.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, who paid his respects to the mortal remains of Shetty, announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 25 lakh from the party to the latter’s family. “Close on the heels of terrorists’ attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir, Shetty was murdered in Mangaluru, which is highly condemnable. The BJP has taken the incident seriously, but the Police lapse is palpable that led to the murder,” said Vijayendra.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar said, four teams have been formed to trace the accused. Nobody involved in the incident would be spared, but the people of the district have to maintain calm and peace, he appealed.