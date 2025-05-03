Pro-Hindu activist Suhas Shetty’s murder in Mangaluru: BJP workers stage protest in Mysuru; blame Govt’s anti-Hindu stance for murder

May 3, 2025

Mysuru: Workers of BJP City and Rural units staged a protest at Ramaswamy Circle here yesterday, blaming the anti-Hindu stance of the State Government as the cause for pro-Hindu activist Suhas Shetty’s murder in Mangaluru. The BJP workers, led by City President and former MLA L. Nagendra and Rural President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, raised slogans against the State Government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa said, a gang of youths belonging to a particular community are involved in the murder and a serious action should be taken against them.

“When pro-Hindu activists travel across the State, the Police inspect their vehicles for carrying lethal weapons if any, but they refrain from taking any action, if the vehicles belonging to other faith youths move under their nose. If the Police’s style of functioning is taken into count, ostensibly they have to be blamed for the murder,” alleged MLA Srivatsa.

Referring to D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli violence in Bengaluru, L. Nagendra said, “the way in which the State Government responded to the incident, shows that, it is not that easy for Hindus to live peacefully in Congress regime.

“The law and order situation in the State has gone for a toss owing to the appeasement of a particular community by CM Siddaramaiah and Congress party. Henceforth, Hindus should learn to live in unison,” said Nagendra.

State BJP Spokesperson M.G. Mahesh said, the anti-Hindu policy is embedded in the way of functioning of CM Siddaramaiah, since the day the Government came to power.

Mysuru District BJP SC Morcha President V. Shylendra, City BJP General Secretaries Cable Mahesh and B.M. Raghu, Vice-President Jogi Manju and others were present during the protest.