ZAK appeals Govt. for funds to maintain Zoos

April 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With Zoos across the State losing revenue due to closure on account of COVID Curfew, the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK), which runs nine Zoos in the State, including Mysuru Zoo and Bannerghatta Biological Park at Bengaluru, has appealed the Government to grant funds for maintenance of Zoos.

In the wake of COVID Curfew, ZAK Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy held a webinar on issues concerning Zoos during COVID-19 crisis, at Mysuru Zoo auditorium here on Wednesday, during which it was decided to appeal the Government for releasing Rs.17 crore for the maintenance of Zoos.

Addressing the webinar meeting, ZAK Member-Secretary B.P. Ravi said that the revenues of all Zoos have dropped to new lows due to COVID crisis, which has been haunting the globe.

Pointing out that Zoos in Karnataka earned a cumulative revenue of Rs.66.58 crore in 2019-20, he said that following the outbreak of the deadly pandemic last year, the revenues came down sharply to Rs. 24.26 crore in 2020-21.

Noting that the 2021-22 ZAK budget forecast has predicted an expenditure of Rs.93.33 crore for the maintenance of all the nine Zoos, Ravi said that the ZAK is expected to earn a revenue of Rs.32.54 crore, which means that there will be a shortfall of Rs.60.79 crore.

Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Ajith M. Kulkarni explained about the measures taken in Mysuru Zoo for animal care and ongoing developmental activities.

ZAK Chairman Mahadevaswamy, who presided over the webinar session, said that the Zoos are facing an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19 havoc. Pointing out that Zoos are staring at a huge revenue shortfall due to drop in visitors and COVID Curfew driven closure, he said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be appealed to grant Rs.17 crore for animal care and salary of employees for the current year.

ZAK Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy during a webinar session yesterday.

Maintaining that the Government had recently released Rs.8 crore for management of Zoos, Mahadevaswamy expressed the hope that the Government will sanction more money for development of Zoos.

Asserting that the CM was committed to animal welfare and payment of salaries to employees, he said that plans are afoot to encourage NRIs, donors and members of the public for Zoo animal adoption.

He further said that he will make a personal appeal to the citizens of Mysuru for contributing their mite for Zoo.

ZAK Member Gokul Govardhan and officials from all Zoos of the State took part in this virtual webinar session.