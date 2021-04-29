Corona patients must not take Remdesivir injection without doctor’s instruction

April 29, 2021

Bengaluru: Preparation was going on to give guidance to all COVID-19 patients through Apthamitra Helpline, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Talking to reporters here yesterday, he said people who tested positive in RT-PCR would be informed by Apthamitra Helpline within 3-4 hours. The medical background experts and degree holders would also give guidance to positive patients. Besides collecting details of seriousness of the disease and health condition, they would decide if the patient required home quarantine, Covid Care Centre or hospitalisation. If some people were not available on phone, then the help of Police would be taken to locate such non-reachable persons, he said adding that Helpline staff will be available in every zone in Bengaluru and they would collect details.

Required huge staff

Dr. Sudhakar said they required around 6,000 to 8,000 persons to contact every Corona positive patient quickly and effectively through Helpline. To address this issue, help of private companies will be taken. Each patient must be counselled at least for 8-10 minutes. Such a system was being evolved here.

On Remdesivir injection, he said only eight companies manufacture this medicine in the country. The Government of India has allotted 1.22 lakh vials to Karnataka.

There were three lakh active patients in the State and it was learnt that some were taking Remdesivir injection at home without doctor’s guidance. Even doctors must not prescribe it as the injection must be given to only those who required it the most, he said.