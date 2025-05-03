‘New Mysuru’ to rise as twin city

May 3, 2025

CM to hold high-level meeting on May 5

Bengaluru: In a bold urban expansion move, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is pushing ahead with the ‘New Mysuru’ project — an ambitious plan to build a modern twin city on the outskirts of Mysuru, modelled after New Delhi and Chandigarh. The CM has convened a high-level meeting on May 5 at his official residence, ‘Cauvery,’ in Bengaluru to discuss the project.

The meeting will include Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, Ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao, R. Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Byre Gowda, K. Venkatesh and senior officials from the Urban Development, Revenue and Finance Departments.

Planned as a showcase of urban design, ‘New Mysuru’ will include wide roads, expansive parks, a multi-speciality hospital, residential layouts developed by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Karnataka Housing Board (KHB), and consolidated Government Offices under one roof.

Location kept secret

Although the location for ‘New Mysuru’ has already been identified, the CM has chosen to keep it confidential to prevent land speculation and potential exploitation of farmers by middlemen. “Land rates will skyrocket the moment the location is announced,” a senior official said, hinting that premature disclosure could lead to unethical land acquisition.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy confirmed that he has been invited to the May 5 meeting, but said he has not yet been briefed on the project’s specifics.

The proposal is expected to be placed before the Cabinet for official approval on May 9. The Government has already cleared multiple development projects for Mysuru in recent Cabinet meetings, with ‘New Mysuru’ poised to become the flagship of the CM’s legacy by the end of his tenure.