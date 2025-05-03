War Room to track illegal immigrants from Pak, Bangla

May 3, 2025

Contact Helpline numbers 90356-75734, 82176-86764

Mysuru: Former Minister Aravind Limbavali has revealed that a dedicated War Room has been established to monitor and act on intelligence related to illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to Chamundi Hill in Mysuru yesterday, Limbavali said that more than 400 calls have already been received at the War Room, many offering information on suspected infiltrators.

He noted that immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh have settled in multiple locations and that urgent efforts are being made to identify and trace them.

Fake Aadhaar Cards

Limbavali alleged that several individuals are residing in Karnataka using fake Aadhaar cards. He has appealed to the public to report such cases by contacting the War Room through Helpline numbers 90356-75734 and 82176-86764.

Condemning the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Limbavali expressed concern over reports that Hindus were targeted based on their religious identity. He also condemned the recent murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Party leaders extended their support to Shetty’s family and called for a fair and thorough investigation, he added.

Prathap Simha blasts Congress

Former MP Prathap Simha strongly criticised the Congress-led Karnataka Government, citing the death of Kodagu-based Vinay Somaiah, who committed suicide in Bengaluru, unable to bear the harassment by one of the MLAs of Kodagu and his supporters. “Though Vinay Somaiah, in his suicide note, has blamed the MLA and one of his henchmen for forcing him to take the extreme step, the Police have not arrested the accused and they are roaming freely,” he noted.

“Vinay Somaiah’s death and the murder of Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru are signs of a deteriorating law and order situation in Karnataka under Siddaramaiah’s administration. These incidents prove my earlier warning that voting for Congress would pave the way for ‘Taliban-style’ governance in the State,” he added.

He further alleged that a pattern of targeted Hindu killings has emerged and accused the Siddaramaiah Government of appeasement politics, favouring one particular community over others.