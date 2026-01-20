Land conversion around Chamundi Hill: No illegality

January 20, 2026

MDA Commissioner Rakshith clarifies

Mysore/Mysuru: Reacting to allegations by environmental activists that the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) had permitted the development of new housing layouts over nearly 50 acres abutting the forest belt of Chamundi Hill, MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith clarified that the proposal sent to the Government falls outside the ‘no development zone’ of Chamundi Hill and that there was no illegality on the part of the Authority.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this afternoon, he said, the land in question does not fall under the green belt, as claimed by the activists. “The land is in an agricultural zone and abutting an existing MDA layout. Under Section 14(a) of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961, there is a provision to change land use from agricultural to residential,” he said.

Clarifying further, the MDA Commissioner stated that all proposals for forming layouts are located beyond 100 metres of the ‘no development zone’ or green belt of Chamundi Hill. “As such, the question of MDA violating forest zone regulations does not arise at all,” he added.

Referring to the land acquisition process, Rakshith said the Karnataka High Court had quashed the preliminary notification issued by the Government and that no final notification had been issued subsequently.

Background

Environmentalists claimed that the MDA has permitted the development of new housing layouts in over 50 acres of land abutting the forest belt of Chamundi Hill. An application was submitted to convert 4 acres and 27 guntas in Survey No. 98 in Mysuru taluk’s Kasaba Hobli, Kurubarahalli village, from a ‘special agricultural zone’ to a ‘residential zone’.

Separately, Vidyadeepa, Secretary of the Parisara Seva Sangha, Shivamogga, submitted objections in response to the public notification issued in the press. Despite these objections, permission for conversion was granted.

Environmentalists have warned that Mysuru has a unique ecological balance and permitting residential development across nearly 50 acres spread across various survey numbers all along the Chamundi Hill main road and around it would lead to the destruction of native plant species, trees and wildlife, as well as potentially altering the local microclimate.

Following this, Vidyadeepa filed a formal petition seeking protection of the land and requesting that it be retained in its original agricultural classification.

Statutory restriction

According to Vidyadeepa, the disputed lands are earmarked as a ‘special agricultural zone’ under the approved Master Plan. As per zoning regulations under Chapter 6.16.2(c), subdivision of land for residential layouts or other purposes is expressly prohibited.

Environmental activist Kiran Kumar further alleged that although the MDA issued a preliminary notification on March 4, 2006, to acquire the land, the Government never issued a final notification. During the land conversion process, applicants allegedly failed to disclose that the preliminary notification had been cancelled.

While the 4 acres and 27 guntas lie close to the forest belt, activists note that commercial developments surround the land and show no evidence of agricultural activity. They also claim that the land falls outside the Chamundi Hill area.

Based on these arguments, it is being contended that the land had already ceased to function as a ‘special agricultural zone’. Consequently, the proposal to convert it to a residential zone, as recommended by MDA officials in line with the meeting’s resolution, has come under suspicion, he noted.