Unholy mess: Garbage dump at temple, foothill raises a stink

Mysore/Mysuru: At a time when plans for proper garbage treatment facilities — centralised or otherwise — for Mysuru remain resolutely on paper, the indiscriminate dumping of garbage by the wayside of holy sites is making life miserable for people.
A day after Sri Chamundeshwari Rathotsava atop the Chamundi Hill where thousands of devotees had gathered, the Hill has become a garbage dump with plastic waste, cups, sachets, prasadam packets strewn all over. Waste also comprises floral remains, incense residues and miscellaneous ritualistic offerings to the deities.
Steps leading up to the Hill and roadsides are in a mess and last evening’s rains has worsened the problem. Devotees have discarded food packets on the road. While the Temple was spic and span in the morning, ready to welcome devotees, by evening, it turned a dump yard.
Cleaning of the Hill is the responsibility of Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat (GP) and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) coordinates with the Panchayat only on major occasions.
Green activists say that unregulated prasadam distribution at Chamundi Hill in the name of festivals is the main reason for the place turning into a garbage dump.
“Those wanting to distribute prasadam must seek permission or licence from the MCC or the Chamundi Hill GP and they must be held accountable for cleaning too. Also, during festivals, more dust bins must be put along the places where there is large devotee movement. This mess will be a regular affair unless the prasadam distribution is regulated and until there is a sense of accountability. Even devotees must realise that they are turning the place filthy after offering prayers,” said an environment activist.
