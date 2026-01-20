Midnight Murder

January 20, 2026

26-year-old youth hacked to death in Udayagiri Police Station limits

Mysore/Mysuru: Close on the heels of a daylight assault at Rajivnagar on Sunday that left three people seriously injured, a youth was murdered between midnight and early hours of today at Ghousianagar, leaving residents in a state of shock.

The deceased is identified as Shabaz (26), a resident of Ghousianagar, who was working as a fabricator. The accused, who brutally hacked Shabaz to death, has been identified as Zubair, who was accompanied by four others at that time. Shabaz was in-charge of an auto parking shed in Ghousianagar.

The murder is said to be the fall out of dispute over auto parking rent between the deceased and the accused persons.

The wordy duel broke out between Shabaz, Zubair and four others over the rent at about 1 am. The accused, in a fit of rage, brutally hacked Shabaz to death with sharp weapons, inflicting multiple injuries before fleeing away from the spot.

The body was handed over to the family members, after conducting post-mortem at MMC and RI mortuary.

Devaraja Sub-Division ACP K. Rajendra, Udayagiri Inspector Sudhakar and staff conducted mahazar. City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj visited the spot.

The dog squad and Fingerprint unit were pressed into service. Additional Police force is deployed to maintain law and order situation in the area.

Has law and order gone for a toss in city?

Meanwhile, public have questioned whether the law and order still existed in city.

They said that anti-social elements were carrying out heinous crimes in the city without any fear of law. Such incidents are creating fear among the public especially women and children, who are now afraid to move around in the city, known for its peaceful atmosphere.

New Udayagiri (North) Station yet to commence

Though the State Government has sanctioned to carve out a new Udayagiri (North) Police Station from the existing Udayagiri PS and a rented building also identified at Rajivnagar for the new station, the Government has not allocated Police officers and staff for the Police Station due to staff shortage.

An official notification issued on Nov. 18 by the Home Department (Police Expenditure) confirmed the bifurcation of the existing Udayagiri Police Station into two units: Udayagiri North and Udayagiri South.

The current Udayagiri Police Station will be renamed Udayagiri South, while the newly created unit will be known as Udayagiri North.

According to the Government order, both Police Stations were to be staffed with one Police Inspector, four Sub-Inspectors, eight Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 24 Head Constables and 48 Constables. Additionally, Udayagiri North was to receive two Armed Police Constables to strengthen its operational capacity. But nothing has taken place in this regard till date.

Anti-Rowdy Squad goes defunct again

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, in a bid to curb rowdy elements, had revived the Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) in city in October 2025. The 26-member ARS was headed by City Crime Branch (CCB) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mohammed Shariff Rawther. But in a span of just two months, the ARS has become defunct again.

The citizens have urged the authorities concerned to revive ARS, strengthen the Police force and conduct regular patrolling especially during night times to maintain law and order in city.