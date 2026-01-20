Caught on ‘sleaze video, audio’: DGP Ramachandra Rao suspended
News

Caught on ‘sleaze video, audio’: DGP Ramachandra Rao suspended

January 20, 2026

Bengaluru: In a major embarrassment to the State Government, a video and audio clip allegedly showing a senior IPS officer behaving inappropriately with women went viral yesterday, triggering swift administrative action. To prevent further controversy, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) placed the officer under suspension, pending an inquiry.

The officer, Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao, IPS, currently serving as Director General of Police (DGP), Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), was suspended for violation of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

The video, purportedly recorded in the officer’s chamber, shows him in khaki uniform allegedly hugging and kissing several women. In the accompanying audio clip, he can allegedly be heard speaking suggestively, raising serious questions about his conduct.

‘AI-generated,’ claims officer

Before the suspension order, Dr. Rao told a section of the media that the video dated back to his tenure as Inspector General of Police (Northern Range) in Belagavi nearly eight years ago. He claimed the footage was fabricated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

“The video has been fabricated with the help of AI. I will initiate legal action against those                                                                    responsible, in consultation with my advocate,” Dr. Rao said in his defence.

Following the emergence of the clips, Dr. Rao reportedly went to the residence of Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar in Sadashivanagar to offer clarification. However, he returned without meeting the Minister, sources said.

CM, Dy. CM react

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was in Belagavi when the controversy broke out, told mediapersons that appropriate action would be taken and that no one was above the law. He said a report had been sought from the Home Department.

READ ALSO  Gold smuggling racket: Actress Ranya Rao misused VIP airport protocols; fresh probe ordered

Home Minister Dr. Parameshwar said the Government acted swiftly once the issue came to light. “Though he is a senior officer, action was taken without hesitation,” he said.

Previous controversy

Dr. Rao is also the stepfather of Kannada film actor Ranya Rao, who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody in a gold smuggling case in March 2025.

At that time, Dr. Rao, who was serving as Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, was sent on compulsory leave following allegations that he had aided his foster daughter. He was later transferred and posted as DGP, DCRE.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching