Caught on ‘sleaze video, audio’: DGP Ramachandra Rao suspended

January 20, 2026

Bengaluru: In a major embarrassment to the State Government, a video and audio clip allegedly showing a senior IPS officer behaving inappropriately with women went viral yesterday, triggering swift administrative action. To prevent further controversy, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) placed the officer under suspension, pending an inquiry.

The officer, Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao, IPS, currently serving as Director General of Police (DGP), Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), was suspended for violation of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

The video, purportedly recorded in the officer’s chamber, shows him in khaki uniform allegedly hugging and kissing several women. In the accompanying audio clip, he can allegedly be heard speaking suggestively, raising serious questions about his conduct.

‘AI-generated,’ claims officer

Before the suspension order, Dr. Rao told a section of the media that the video dated back to his tenure as Inspector General of Police (Northern Range) in Belagavi nearly eight years ago. He claimed the footage was fabricated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

“The video has been fabricated with the help of AI. I will initiate legal action against those responsible, in consultation with my advocate,” Dr. Rao said in his defence.

Following the emergence of the clips, Dr. Rao reportedly went to the residence of Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar in Sadashivanagar to offer clarification. However, he returned without meeting the Minister, sources said.

CM, Dy. CM react

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was in Belagavi when the controversy broke out, told mediapersons that appropriate action would be taken and that no one was above the law. He said a report had been sought from the Home Department.

Home Minister Dr. Parameshwar said the Government acted swiftly once the issue came to light. “Though he is a senior officer, action was taken without hesitation,” he said.

Previous controversy

Dr. Rao is also the stepfather of Kannada film actor Ranya Rao, who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody in a gold smuggling case in March 2025.

At that time, Dr. Rao, who was serving as Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, was sent on compulsory leave following allegations that he had aided his foster daughter. He was later transferred and posted as DGP, DCRE.