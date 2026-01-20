City Congress demands Rs. 1,000 crore for GMCC

January 20, 2026

Conveys 15-point charter to CM via DC ahead of Budget

Mysore/Mysuru: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, set to present the State Budget for 2025-26 in the first week of March, the City Congress has demanded a minimum special package of Rs. 1,000 crore for the newly formed Greater Mysuru City Corporation (GMCC), also known as the Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike (BMMP).

City Congress leaders, led by KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, submitted a 15-point charter of demands addressed to the Chief Minister through Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy at the DC’s Office in Siddarthanagar this morning.

The memorandum was presented in the presence of MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith.

Welcoming the Gazette notification on the formation of GMCC, the memorandum pointed out that the corporation’s jurisdiction will expand more than fourfold — from 86 sq. km under the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to 341.44 sq. km under GMCC.

In view of this significant expansion, the Congress leaders urged the State Government to sanction at least Rs. 1,000 crore in the first phase to undertake infrastructure development and provide civic amenities.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar, former Zilla Panchayat President B.M. Ramu, City Congress President R. Murthy, former Corporator K.V. Mallesh and party leaders Rakesh Papanna, Bhaskar and others were present.

DC responds to UGD issue

Responding after receiving the memorandum, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said, underground drainage (UGD) remained a major issue in the rural areas of the taluk. He said the district administration had prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) costing Rs. 800 crore to address UGD works.

“While roads are not a major concern at present, waste disposal has emerged as a serious problem in rural areas,” the DC said.

He added that three waste processing plants are currently operational at Rayanakere, Kesare and the Vidyaranyapuram Sewage Farm, where around 500 tonnes of waste are processed daily.

More such plants would be established to meet the increased requirements of the GMCC, he said, adding that the memorandum would be forwarded to the CM.

Key demands for GMCC

The memorandum listed the following priorities: