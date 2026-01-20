City Congress demands Rs. 1,000 crore for GMCC

Conveys 15-point charter to CM via DC ahead of Budget
Mysore/Mysuru: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, set to present the State Budget for 2025-26 in the first week of March, the City Congress has demanded a minimum special package of Rs. 1,000 crore for the newly formed Greater Mysuru City Corporation (GMCC), also known as the Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike (BMMP).
City Congress leaders, led by KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, submitted a 15-point charter of demands addressed to the Chief Minister through Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy at the DC’s Office in Siddarthanagar this morning.
The memorandum was presented in the presence of MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith.
Welcoming the Gazette notification on the formation of GMCC, the memorandum pointed out that the corporation’s jurisdiction will expand more than fourfold — from 86 sq. km under the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to 341.44 sq. km under GMCC.
In view of this significant expansion, the Congress leaders urged the State Government to sanction at least Rs. 1,000 crore in the first phase to undertake infrastructure development and provide civic amenities.
Former MLA M.K. Somashekar, former Zilla Panchayat President B.M. Ramu, City Congress President R. Murthy, former Corporator K.V. Mallesh and party leaders Rakesh Papanna, Bhaskar and others were present.
DC responds to UGD issue
Responding after receiving the memorandum, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said, underground drainage (UGD) remained a major issue in the rural areas of the taluk. He said the district administration had prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) costing Rs. 800 crore to address UGD works.
“While roads are not a major concern at present, waste disposal has emerged as a serious problem in rural areas,” the DC said.
He added that three waste processing plants are currently operational at Rayanakere, Kesare and the Vidyaranyapuram Sewage Farm, where around 500 tonnes of waste are processed daily.
More such plants would be established to meet the increased requirements of the GMCC, he said, adding that the memorandum would be forwarded to the CM.
Key demands for GMCC
The memorandum listed the following priorities:
- Establishment of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in all four directions of the city.
- Development of existing roads, improvement of connectivity and construction of additional roads.
- Creation of more parks and large-scale tree planting.
- Implementation of an efficient waste collection system and setting up of Waste Disposal Plants.
- Identification and reservation of land for new schools, colleges, sports grounds and other sporting facilities.
- Upgradation of infrastructure in line with tourism development.
- Increase in the number of Wards to 120, with Ward boundaries drawn based on area rather than population.
- Establishment of a minimum of 200 GMCC Zonal offices.
- Ensuring a proper drinking water supply to all areas under GMCC.
- Construction of overhead tanks in all GMCC Wards and supply of water from the Unduwadi and Kabini Phase II and III drinking water projects.
- Establishment of power transmission centres for every 50 sq. km.
- Setting up four new bus depots, construction of 10 major bus stands based on commuter demand and identification of parking facilities in all Wards.
- Reservation of land for other infrastructure facilities, including new State and Union Government offices and Police Stations.
- Identification of land for the construction of hospitals, both Government and private.
Recent Comments