BJP seeks inclusion of Varuna villages in GMCC
BJP seeks inclusion of Varuna villages in GMCC

January 20, 2026

T. Narasipur: Following the Government’s official notification on the formation of the Greater Mysuru City Corporation (GMCC), BJP leaders from the Varuna Assembly Constituency, represented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have urged the authorities to include several villages of Varuna hobli within the GMCC limits.

Addressing a press conference at the PWD Guest House in T. Narasipur yesterday, BJP leader Varuna Manju said that residential layouts have developed across nearly 70 percent of the area in several villages of Varuna hobli, with only about 30 percent of the land currently under agriculture. “In view of the rapid urbanisation, villages such as Chikkahalli, Choranahalli, Vajamangala, Varuna and Yandahalli should be included within the GMCC limits,” he said.

Manju also demanded the establishment of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Varuna hobli, extension of the Double Road from Chikkahalli to Varuna Circle, and the announcement of a special development package by the Chief Minister for all villages in Varuna Assembly Constituency.

Another BJP leader, Venkataramanashetty, also addressed the press meet, which was attended by BJP office-bearers D.L. Mahadevappa, KiragasurMahadevaswamy, Niranjan and Shivaraju.

