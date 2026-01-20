Hyder Ali Road levelling, widening works pick up

January 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The road levelling and widening project on Hyder Ali Road in Nazarbad is progressing at a rapid pace. The existing 10-metre-wide stretch is being expanded to 30 metres as part of a comprehensive redevelopment initiative. The project, being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs. 4 crore, includes the construction of a central median, footpaths on both sides, stormwater (box) drains and the installation of streetlights.

As part of the works, the stretch from Nexus Mall to Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) is being levelled to improve visibility. Due to a steep gradient, motorists approaching from the mall side were unable to see oncoming vehicles. Earthmovers are currently excavating the stretch to reduce the gradient and enhance road safety.

Traffic on this stretch has been barred since this morning, and the excavation work is expected to take another 10 days to complete, engineers at the site said. The entire project will take six months to complete.

The project is being implemented under Local Area Development Grant of Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait through State Finance Commission (SFC).

It involves widening 360-metre stretch to a total width of 30 metres in accordance with Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP). A 2.5-metre-wide central median will be constructed, with footpaths and stormwater drains on either side.

To facilitate the project, 40 trees were felled in April 2025 along the 360-metre stretch between Kalikamba Temple and SP Office Circle. The move drew sharp criticism from environmentalists, who protested the mass tree felling.