Hyder Ali Road levelling, widening works pick up
News

Hyder Ali Road levelling, widening works pick up

January 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The road levelling and widening project on Hyder Ali Road in Nazarbad is progressing at a rapid pace. The existing 10-metre-wide stretch is being expanded to 30 metres as part of a comprehensive redevelopment initiative. The project, being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs. 4 crore, includes the construction of a central median, footpaths on both sides, stormwater (box) drains and the installation of streetlights.

As part of the works, the stretch from Nexus Mall to Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) is being levelled to improve visibility. Due to a steep gradient, motorists approaching from the mall side were unable to see oncoming vehicles. Earthmovers are currently excavating the stretch to reduce the gradient and enhance road safety.

Traffic on this stretch has been barred since this morning, and the excavation work is expected to take another 10 days to complete, engineers at the site said. The entire project will take six months to complete.

The project is being implemented under Local Area Development Grant of Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait through State Finance Commission (SFC).

It involves widening 360-metre stretch to a total width of 30 metres in accordance with Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP). A 2.5-metre-wide central median will be constructed, with footpaths and stormwater drains on either side.

To facilitate the project, 40 trees were felled in April 2025 along the 360-metre stretch between Kalikamba Temple and SP Office Circle. The move drew sharp criticism from environmentalists, who protested the mass tree felling.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching