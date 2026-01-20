Fire safety norms: Relief soon for private hospitals

January 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has assured private hospitals that the State Government will take steps to ease difficulties faced in implementing fire safety norms in older hospital buildings.

He also announced that reimbursement rates under the State Health Assurance Scheme (SAST) will be revised in line with the Health Benefit Package (HBP) 2022 from next year.

“Reimbursements must also be released within the stipulated timelines,” he said, adding that in the case of reputed private hospitals, funds would be released first, followed by verification.

Speaking at an interaction programme organised by Mysore Association of Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Clinics and Diagnostic Centres (MAHAN) at a hotel in Nazarbad last evening, the Minister said, nearly 70% of healthcare services in Mysuru are delivered by private sector.

Private hospitals have long raised concerns over stringent fire safety norms required for licensing under Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act. The Minister said that now the norms have been simplified, addressing nearly 70% of the issues. However, difficulties persist for older hospital buildings. “I will propose measures to resolve the remaining 30 percent of the problems,” he assured.

MAHAN President Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar said that smaller hospitals, in particular, face a heavy financial burden. “Installing even basic fire safety measures costs over Rs. 15 lakh. It is difficult for small hospitals to bear this expense,” he said.

Dr. Sonia Mandappa, Secretary of Karnataka Congress of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (KCOG) and a MAHAN Executive Committee Member, appealed to the Government to support the provision of free HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccines to girls studying in Class 10 in Mysuru district to prevent cervical cancer. “We have prepared a plan in collaboration with NGOs and Medical Associations. Government cooperation is essential,” she said.

Responding to the request, the Minister said, the Government would sign MoUs to support the campaign.