Property feud: Brother stabs brother to death

January 20, 2026

Elder brother, family members arrested for stabbing sibling 40 times: Mandya SP

Mandya: Keregodu Police have arrested four persons on charges of stabbing a man to death at Mayappanahalli village in the district on Jan. 16 over a property dispute and have launched a hunt to nab another accused, who is absconding.

Disclosing this at a press meet held at her Office in the town yesterday, Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Shobharani said that the deceased, identified as M.N. Yogesh, was stabbed 40 times by his elder brother M.N. Lingaraju, his wife and two children Darshan and Bharath. They had stabbed Yogesh on his stomach, back and neck about 40 times in the cowshed.

Continuing, the SP said that, following the murder, deceased Yogesh’s another brother M.N. Kempegowda, accusing his elder brother Lingaraju and his family members of murdering Yogesh, had lodged a complaint at Keregodu Police Station, following which the Police had registered a case under Sections 61(2), 332(2), 103(1) and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and had registered an FIR.

A special Police team, comprising Keregodu Circle Inspector Manjunath, Sub-Inspector Kashinath Bagali, Shivalli Sub-Inspector Raghavendra Kattari and staff Chikkaiah, Krishna Kumar, Manjunath, Chethan Kumar, Hoovanna, Vinayak Doddamani, women staff Shruthi and Pooja, was formed.

The team was guided by Additional SPs Thimmaiah and Gangadhar Murthy and Dy.SP Lakshminarayana Prasad.

Four arrested

The Special Police team, which began the investigation, arrested 50-year-old M.N. Lingaraju (A1) at Mayappanahalli village, his son 21-year-old Bharath (A3) was arrested on Jan. 18 near BGS Kalyana Mantap in Mandya town, Lingaraju’s wife (A2) and his another son 24-year-old Darshan (A4) were arrested on Jan. 19 morning at Tittamaaranahalli village near K.M. Doddi. Another woman, who was involved in the murder, has gone absconding and the Police have launched a hunt to nab her, the SP said.

The father of the deceased and the accused, late Ningegowda, had passed away many years back. He owned 19 acres land in the village and there was dispute pertaining to four acres in the said 19 acres land. Lingaraju had got the remaining 15 acres land registered in his name and had transferred a few acres in his wife’s name.

Late Ningegowda had three sons, accused Lingaraju was the eldest and Kempegowda was the second son, then daughters and deceased Yogesh was the youngest among the children, the SP said and added that there used to be frequent quarrels between Lingaraju, Kempegowda and Yogesh over the property.

Lingaraju had got the entire land transferred in his name. Kempegowda had little knowledge about the law and his don was specially abled. But deceased Yogesh had good knowledge about the law and had filed a civil suit at a Court. Irked over this, Lingaraju had threatened Yogesh with life many times, following which Yogesh had installed CCTV cameras around his house, the SP said.

Pointing out that Yogesh was to get married shortly which could create problems, the SP said that Lingaraju had hatched a plot to kill Yogesh and when Yogesh was alone in the cowshed, Lingaraju, along with his family members. Attacked Yogesh and brutally murdered him.