Pandavapura Police seize 10 kg ganja, three arrested

January 20, 2026

Mandya: In a major operation, Pandavapura Police seized 10.165 kg of dry ganja (marijuana), valued at Rs. 5 lakh, and arrested three men for allegedly attempting to sell the contraband.

The accused were caught while trying to sell the ganja from a Swift Dzire car (KA-11-D-1000) parked on vacant land at Bittanayakanahalli village.

Those arrested have been identified as H.G. Gautam (25) and H.K. Rakshit (26), both residents of Hiremarali village & M. Manoj (25) of Madehnahalli village.

Police also seized three mobile phones and the car used in the crime. Another accused, Madhu, a resident of Hosur in Pandavapura taluk, managed to escape and is currently absconding. Efforts are on to trace him.

The raid was conducted in the presence of Pandavapura Tahsildar Basavareddappa Ronad, the designated magistrate.

The operation was led by Srirangapatna Dy.SP Shanthamallappa, with Pandavapura Police Inspector Sharath Kumar, PSI R.B. Umesh and Constables Venkatesh, Farooq, Thousif, Prasannakumar, Varadaraju, Madangowda, Arun Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Shivaraj, Somashekar, Mahadev and Dinesh.

