NPSI Mysore holds Community Outreach Programme near Saragur

January 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The students of Classes 8 and 11 of NPS International School, Mysore (NPSI Mysore), participated in a Community Outreach Programme at a tribal school near Saragur, H.D. Kote recently.

The initiative aimed at fostering social awareness, empathy and responsible citizenship among students.

During the visit, the students spent quality time teaching the children, conducting engaging learning activities and interacting with members of the local community.

As a gesture of care and support, the students of NPSI Mysore donated T-shirts, pouches and stationery to the children, reinforcing the values of compassion and social responsibility.