NPSI Mysore holds Community Outreach Programme near Saragur
News

NPSI Mysore holds Community Outreach Programme near Saragur

January 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The students of Classes 8 and 11 of NPS International School, Mysore (NPSI Mysore), participated in a Community Outreach Programme at a tribal school near Saragur, H.D. Kote recently.

The initiative aimed at fostering social awareness, empathy and responsible citizenship among students.

During the visit, the students spent quality time teaching the children, conducting engaging learning activities and interacting with members of the local community.

As a gesture of care and support, the students of NPSI Mysore donated T-shirts, pouches and stationery to the children, reinforcing the values of compassion and social responsibility.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching