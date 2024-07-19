Conspiracy to cover up MUDA scam: MLA T.S. Srivatsa

July 19, 2024

‘CM Siddaramaiah’s demeanour softened following exposure of scam worth thousands of crores’

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has raised suspicions of a cover-up in the ongoing scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), criticising the Government’s decision to form a One-Man Judicial Commission led by a retired Judge with a six-month time-frame for the investigation.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday, Srivatsa highlighted that a team of senior IAS officers was initially formed to investigate the MUDA scam, with a mandate to submit a report within a month.

“Now, a One-Man Judicial Commission has been formed under the leadership of a retired Judge with a six-month time-frame, which suggests a tactic to delay the case,” he said.

Minister’s role under scrutiny

Srivatsa further criticised Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, who initially denied the occurrence of any scam in MUDA. “Later, he visited MUDA and held a meeting, taking important documents with him to Bengaluru with mala fide intentions. We have records of what he took and we will reveal all those documents in the Legislative Assembly Session,” Srivatsa stated.

He also pointed out that the Minister had announced the retrieval of any illegally acquired MUDA property, but no order has been issued in this regard.

“The Government itself has acknowledged that a scam occurred, which is why it formed an investigation team,” Srivatsa remarked. He noted a change in CM Siddaramaiah’s demeanour following the scam’s exposure.

“Siddaramaiah has become soft. He is not the same as before and is disturbed by the mistakes he has made and is silent because he is involved in the MUDA scam,” Srivatsa said.

Interference with MUDA affairs

Srivatsa agreed with the statements made by Mysuru District in-charge Minister, Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, that no elected representatives should be appointed as members of MUDA.

“MUDA falls under the Government’s jurisdiction and is similar to other Corporations. There is no need to appoint members. It is sufficient if officials perform their duties according to Government regulations,” he said.

He emphasised that this would prevent elected representatives from interfering in MUDA’s functioning.

Advocate calls for a thorough investigation

Meanwhile, advocate M.A. Puttasiddegowda addressing the media persons called for an thorough investigation into the activities of MUDA from the year 2000 to till date, asserting that the truth will come to light.

Speaking at a press conference, he said “Those who cannot tolerate CM Siddaramaiah’s rise are making accusations against the CM without any evidence.”

He also dismissed the allegations against CM’s wife Parvathi, who is accused of illegally acquiring 14 MUDA plots, as baseless.

“If a person’s land is acquired by a Government body (MUDA in this case) for public interest, they are eligible for compensation. MUDA acquired Parvathi’s land and provided plots in return,” he explained.

Puttasiddegowda claimed Siddaramaiah’s integrity, highlighting his four-decade-long public and political career marked by ‘honesty and transparency’. “False accusations are being made to tarnish his reputation,” he remarked.