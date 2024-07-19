Mission Hospital staff continue protest for salary, other demands
Mission Hospital staff continue protest for salary, other demands

July 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The employees of Holdsworth Memorial Hospital, popularly known as Mission Hospital, continued their indefinite protest urging the hospital authorities for payment of their pending salaries and revision of wages among other demands.

The protest being held under the banner of CSI Holdsworth Memorial (Mission) Hospital Employees Union entered the fifth day today.

Speaking to media persons, Union’s General Secretary Wilson Prabhakar said that, over 150 employees including Hospital’s office staff, nursing staff, ward heads, Group ‘D’ employees and other staff, except those in medical emergency services are staging protest by boycotting the work from 7 am to 9 pm.

He said that till today, none from the Hospital Administration have bothered to respond. “Salaries have not been paid since three months and wages have not been revised since seven years. Also, money is being deducted from salaries for ESI and PF, but the deducted money was not being deposited to either ESI or PF account,” he added.

Meanwhile, the protesters said that though they had urged the CSI KSD Bishop Rt. Rev. Hemachandra Kumar, who is the Chairman of the Hospital to visit the Hospital and hear their grievances, the Chairman neither visited the Hospital nor spoke to the employees.

“It is becoming very difficult to manage our family expenses as we have not been paid the salaries for three months. The previous Hospital Director had taken steps to pay the salaries within 5th of every month,” the protesters added.   

