Derogatory remarks on Agnipath Scheme: BJP Ex-Servicemen Cell Member demands apology from Rahul Gandhi

July 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Siddaramu, State Committee Member of BJP Purva Sainik Prakoshta (Ex-Servicemen Cell), has demanded an apology from Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, for issuing derogatory statements about Agnipath Yojana (Scheme), insulting the soldiers.

Addressing media persons at City BJP Office recently, Siddaramu said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced Agnipath Yojana to recruit youths as Agniveers for a period of four years, keeping in mind the future of the country’s youngsters. Those recruited shall be receiving a monthly salary in the pay band of Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 45,000 and upon completion of their service period, they will be liable for a lumpsum amount of Rs. 14 lakh. Unaware of the benefits provided to Agniveers, Rahul Gandhi has insulted the soldiers of the country.”

Siddaramu further said, after completing four years of service, Agniveers will be eligible for reservation in recruitments conducted at Government and Private sectors, along with the additional benefit of recruitments in armed forces too. This scheme benefits youths in the age group of 17 to 24 years, suffice to develop patriotic spirit and discipline in them. It is mainly aimed at strengthening the armed forces, by imparting training to youths in the interest of country’s security system.

However, Rahul Gandhi goes on to condemn the scheme, without having a detailed knowledge of benefits entailing the scheme, he added.

BJP Spokesperson M. Mohan said, Agnipath Yojana comes in handy for youths and as an evidence, 88,000 youths are already rendering service as Agniveers, with 1.75 lakh youths applying for the same. Every citizen should develop a feeling of serving the country and this Yojana is oriented towards sprouting such feelings, he added.

Ex-Serviceman Doddegowda and BJP Media Convener Maheshraje Urs were present.