Check suicidal tendency among youths: State NSS Officer
News

July 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Prathap Lingaiah, State Officer, National Service Scheme (NSS) Cell, has given a call to conceptualise programmes to check the rise in suicidal tendency among youths.

He was speaking after inaugurating one-day reorientation workshop for NSS Programme Officers from Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hassan Divisions, organised at Vidyavardhaka PU College in the city on Thursday.

Mariswamy, Deputy Director of School Education and Literacy Department, presided over the programme. State Coordinator of PU Education Department Dr. Ramesh Gubbigoodu delivered the introductory address.

Secretary of Vidyavardhaka Sangha P. Vishwanath and Principal Siddaiah were chief guests.

Y.S. Uppina, Youth Services Officer, Government of India, delivered a lecture on the programmes to be implemented by NSS Programme Officers in the current year. While C.R. Dinesh, Principal of PU College for Boys, Nanjangud, delivered a special lecture on devising the programmes and involving various departments. S.P. Kyathegowda conducted a training session on PFMS for NSS               Programme Officers.

Dr. T.K. Ravi, Divisional Officer, Mysuru and Savitha Ermal, Divisional Officer, Mangaluru, were present on the occasion.

