Youth arrested on charges of murdering friend

July 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Jayapura Police have arrested a youth on charges of murdering his friend.

The accused youth has been identified as Devaraj, a resident of D. Salundi in the taluk and the deceased is Vijay Bhaskar (32), friend of the accused and a resident of the same village.

Devaraj, after allegedly stabbing Bhaskar, had fled from the spot and the Jayapura Police, traced him on Sathyamangala Road near Chamarajanagar on Wednesday night and arrested him besides seizing the knife from him.

The accused was produced before a Court yesterday, which remanded him to judicial custody.

On last Sunday, Bhaskar and Devaraj fought over a petty issue in front of a bar near Kenchalagodu. A few persons present at the spot stopped the fight following which Bhaskar left the spot along with his friend Karthik on a bike.

Devaraj, who followed Bhaskar and Karthik on his bike, waylaid them near Kenchalagodu Gate and allegedly stabbed Bhaskar all of a sudden. Karthik also sustained injuries in the incident. Bhaskar, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

Jayapura Police, who had initially registered an attempt to murder case, converted the case into a murder case and launched a hunt to nab Devaraj. The Police traced and arrested him on Sathyamangala Road near Chamarajanagar on Wednesday night.

Jayapura Sub-Inspector Suresh Bopanna and staff Ravikumar, Krishna Shetty and others took part in the nabbing operation.