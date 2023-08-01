Dasara Inaugural guest: Suttur Seer ideal choice, says MLA Srivatsa

August 1, 2023

Dasara procession must not be a political rally, opines MLA G.T. Devegowda

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has been authorised by the Dasara High-Powered Committee to choose the chief guest for the Dasara inauguration and the CM’s assurance that he will be personally involved in the selection process.

At the meeting, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa asked the CM to consider the name of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji to inaugurate the festivities considering the Seer’s wide social service that extends in various fields like education, food, culture and art.

However, sources said that the meeting did not discuss any names of the guests who will do the inaugural honours. “I will discuss with people and decide on the guest’s name,” the CM said.

Speaking at the meeting, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that as lakhs of people from both within the country and abroad will gather to witness this grand procession, the confusion and last-minute lapses must be avoided this time.

The event will also witness the presence of Supreme Court and High Court Judges, as well as the Governor, among other prominent personalities. As a result, extra care should be taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the Jumboo Savari, he noted.

There should be no disturbances or disruptions during the procession and the cultural events should be well-organised to ensure smooth execution and provide a delightful experience to the people. “During my tenure as the District Minister, I did not give opportunities to party leaders or workers to participate in the procession. It must not be a political rally,” GTD said.

The procession must be filled with genuine devotees and there must not be any unpleasant incidents, he added.