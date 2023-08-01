Rs. 2,000 crore needed for infrastructure development in Chamundeshwari: GTD
Rs. 2,000 crore needed for infrastructure development in Chamundeshwari: GTD

August 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) not to issue ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) to private layouts, until and unless the developers provide all the necessary infrastructure, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that Rs. 2,000 crore was needed for providing infrastructure in private layouts coming under his Constituency that have been handed over to MUDA.

He was speaking after visiting the Bogadi Town Panchayat office located off Bogadi-Gaddige Road here yesterday, where he heard the grievances of residents.

Noting that there are about 275 private layouts coming under his Constituency, out of which only 100 have common infrastructure, while the rest are severely lacking in basic amenities like drinking water, Underground Drainage (UGD), streetlights etc., he said that these localities are also facing problems in respect of waste collection and disposal, which needs to be addressed urgently by evolving a mechanism for regular collection and disposal of wastes and debris.

“With numerous complaints reaching me on poor infrastructure in private developed layouts, I have raised the issue in the Assembly and brought it to the notice of the Government. I have submitted a proposal to the Government on infrastructure improvement in Chamundeshwari Constituency. I have also asked the MUDA to refuse issuance of NOC to layouts that does not have the necessary infrastructure”, GTD said while assuring that he would continue to take up the cause of the people with the Government until the problems are addressed.

Continuing, he said that the Bogadi Town Panchayat should be allowed to issue Khata to property owners.

“The revenue generated from issuing Khata should be utilised only for development of areas coming under Bogadi Town Panchayat. I will press the Government regarding Khata issuance,” he said adding that he will take measures for ensuring that all localities coming under the Constituency will have proper  civic amenities in place.

More than 300 residents of localities coming under Bogadi Town Panchayat came up with their grievances.

Bogadi Town Panchayat Chief Officer H.G. Jagareddy, Revenue Inspector Vijaykumar, Assistant Engineer (EE) Harsha and other officials were present.

