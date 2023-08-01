Ahead of T20 Summit delegates’ visit on August 2: Officials scramble to keep Srirangapatna Fort clean

August 1, 2023

Srirangapatna: Ahead of the scheduled visit of over 200 worldwide delegates attending the ongoing T20 Summit to Srirangapatna, the Mandya District Administration is in a frenzy to ensure cleanliness at the Srirangapatna Fort and other tourist sites.

The delegates are expected to arrive in Srirangapatna on Aug. 2 evening and will tour various attractions, including the Dariya Daulat, Srirangapatna Fort, Sriranganathaswamy Temple and later, head towards Brindavan Gardens in the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam.

Given the neglected state of the Fort, urgent efforts are underway to give it a facelift, preventing the delegates from encountering any dirt or filth. Workers, hired by the Taluk Administration and the Town Panchayat, are diligently removing wild growth from the top of the walls and repairing cracks that have formed over the years.

Surprisingly, the walls facing the road are also being scrubbed to present a well-maintained appearance. The western part of the bus stand, where the Obelisk (war memorial) stands, is undergoing a much-needed cleaning after years of neglect.

The Fort, constructed in the 15th century by Dandanayaka Thimmanna Hebbar and later strengthened by Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan, has suffered from water seepage, leading to chipping away of its layers over time.

Certain sections of the Fort wall, made of stones, have already collapsed, and remnants can be found near the river. Despite the presence of the Office of Archaeological Survey of India on the river island, the Fort’s condition has remained largely ignored.

The delegates’ itinerary includes visits to various historic spots surrounding the Fort, which boasts two entrances — the Mysuru entrance and the Bengaluru entrance. Among the notable sites are the Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Janana Mantapa, Vasantha Kola where Maharajas used to bathe, the hanging bridge from the period of Tipu Sultan, Wellesley Bridge, Sriranganathaswamy Temple, Kalyani and Gajendra Moksha Kola.

To complement the efforts, the defunct street lighting system surrounding the Fort and Town Hall is undergoing a facelift with new bulbs. Teams of officers from Mandya and Srirangapatna are conducting regular visits to the tourist places in batches and overseeing the arrangements. The Police and other senior officers are practising cavalcade march and drill to welcome the delegates.

In a meeting at Mandya DC Office yesterday, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar emphasised the importance of making the delegates’ visit to Mandya a successful one, especially as India holds the G20 Chair. The delegates are expected to arrive in Srirangapatna in the evening and their final destination will be the Brindavan Gardens, he added.

Dr. Kumar directed the Police to ensure the safety and security of both Indian and foreign delegates. Furthermore, before the guests’ arrival at designated places, authorities must thoroughly inspect and ensure cleanliness. Adequate lighting must be provided to enhance their surroundings, and streets need to be properly maintained, he stressed.

Dr. Kumar also suggested that superior cultural troupes be selected to welcome the guests at Dariya Daulat and the KRS Dam and that all delegates should be presented with befitting mementoes as a token of appreciation.