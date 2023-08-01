Milk gets costlier by Rs.3 a litre from today

August 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) hiking the price of milk across all categories of its popular brand ‘Nandini Milk,’ the price of milk has been increased by Rs. 3 a litre across the State with effect from today, Aug. 1.

Accordingly, the revised price per litre of Toned Milk (Blue packet) is Rs. 42 (Rs. 39 earlier), Homogenised Toned Milk (Red packet) – Rs. 43 (Rs. 40 earlier), Cow Milk (Green packet) – Rs. 46 (Rs. 43 earlier) and Shubham Special Milk (Orange Packet) is Rs. 48 (Rs. 45 earlier).

Likewise, the price of Nandini Curds is revised to Rs. 50 per litre (Rs. 47 earlier) and that of Butter Milk is Rs. 9 (earlier Rs. 8) per 200 ML packet, according to KMF.

With the hike in price of milk, the price of coffee, tea and other milk products in hotels too is likely to go up.