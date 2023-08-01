Social Activist accuses MCC of silence over illegal structures

August 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) of remaining silent over the issue of illegal structures in the city, social activist K.V. Bhanu Prashanth wondered why the MCC officials were hesitant to take action against errant MCC officials.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Bhanu Prashanth said, the officials were letting off the violators of building bye-laws, who were inconveniencing the neighbourhood through unauthorised constructions.

Noting that the inconvenienced house and site owners are knocking on the doors of Courts seeking justice, he alleged that commercial building owners are allowing commercial activities in cellars. Alleging that unauthorised structures are also coming up in parks and the MCC has turned a blind eye to this violation.

“The MCC staff are not taking action against unauthorised structures despite an order issued by the then MCC Commissioner on Sept. 3, 2021. I have a house in Saraswathipuram and my neighbours are constructing houses by violation of building bye-laws,” he said adding that he moved the Court seeking justice in 2017, which case is still going on.

Citing a personal example, Bhanu Prashanth said, he complained to the Upa Lokayukta regarding violation by his neighbour, following which 60 percent of the unauthorised structure has been demolished. But then his neighbour succeeded in bringing a stay order from the High Court, he noted.

Another activist Snehamayi Krishna said several activists have submitted a representation to the MCC Commissioner on July 28 seeking legal action against officials who are hand in glove with violators. They would move the High Court if the authorities do not take action in two months, he said.

Continuing, Krishna cited the incident where retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer R.N. Kulkarni had to pay with his life for questioning the unauthorised construction in violation of building bye-law by his neighbour. Though the incident hit national headlines, the MCC seems to be apathetic to the plight of law-abiding citizens. He expressed apprehension that they too may become victims like R.N. Kulkarni one day if the violators are not reigned in and stringent action not taken against them.

Environmentalist Bhanu Mohan, Saraswathipuram residents K. Hemachandra and Subhadrabai, Vidyaranyapuram resident S.R. Murali and others were present at the press meet.