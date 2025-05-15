Three more arrested in Mangaluru Suhas Shetty murder case

May 15, 2025

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) Police have arrested three more suspects in connection with the murder of pro-Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, at Bajpe on May 1. With the latest arrests, a total of 11 arrests have been made so far in the case.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that, the arrested are 29-year-old Azharuddin alias Azar alias Ajju from Kalavaru village, 24-year-old Abdul Khader alias Naufal from Bhatrakere in Bajpe and 39-year-old Naushad alias Vamanjoor Naushad alias Chotte Naushad from Farangipete, presently residing at K.R. Puram in Hassan.

Azharuddin is booked in three theft cases at Mulky, Surathkal, and Panambur Police limits. He had provided information about the movements of Shetty to the assailants who are already arrested by the Police. Another accused Khader helped the assailants escape in a car after Shetty was hacked to death, while Naushad was involved in the conspiracy and was also a part of the gang that killed Shetty. Naushad was has six criminal cases pending against him, including murder, attempt to murder and dacoity cases registered in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada district.

All the three were produced before a Magistrate, who remanded Azharuddin to judicial custody and the remaining two accused to Police custody for seven days for further questioning. Search is on for other accused involved in the murder, the Police said.