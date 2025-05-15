Vintage Car Rally marks 9th anniversary of Grand Mercure Mysore

May 15, 2025

Mysuru: Grand Mercure Mysore, a unit of Brigade Hospitality, celebrated its ninth anniversary recently with an exhilarating vintage car rally, cultural performances and a warm gathering of distinguished guests and car enthusiasts.

The festivities commenced with a grand flag-off of the vintage car rally from the hotel. Organised in partnership with the Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club, the rally saw the participation of 30 beautifully restored vintage cars from Bengaluru and 10 from Mysuru.

The owners showcased their classic vehicles as they journeyed through the city, culminating in a scenic stopover at the Mysore Palace. This iconic landmark served as a perfect backdrop for the participants to admire Mysuru’s architectural grandeur and cultural legacy before returning to the hotel.

Supriya Harshendra Kumar, Family Member, Sri Kshethra Dharmasthala, flagged-off the event in the presence of Sandeep Jhori, Area General Manager Karnataka, Accor Group and Radhika Tata, General, Grand Mercure Mysore.

Since opening in 2016, Grand Mercure Mysore has been a beacon of authentic hospitality, seamlessly blending modern comfort with the city’s historic charm.