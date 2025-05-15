GRS Fantasy Park wins two National Awards

May 15, 2025

Mysuru: GRS Fantasy Park and GRS Snow Park in Mysuru have won two National Awards for Excellence at the prestigious IAAPI (Indian Association of Amusement Parks & Industries) International Amusement Expo held recently in Mumbai.

The awards ceremony took place at the International Trade Expo and witnessed participation from leading amusement parks and entertainment destinations all over India.

Amidst intense competition from top players in the industry, GRS Fantasy Park emerged as a standout winner, bringing home two National Awards of Excellence in the categories of Marketing and Innovation at park.

The awards were presented by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Tourism, Government of India, in a glittering ceremony that celebrated creativity, innovation, and operational excellence within the amusement industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwin Dange, Director of GRS Fantasy Park, said, “Over the last 25 years, we have constantly innovated by bringing the best technologies to GRS. The proof lies in the ever-increasing footfalls at all three of our parks. We are very proud to be at the forefront of the amusement industry, and these awards serve as a testament to the trust our beloved customers have placed in us. We are honoured by this national recognition and will continue to deliver experiences that spark imagination and create lifelong memories.”

Over the past year, GRS Fantasy Park has undergone significant upgrades and transformations aimed at improving guest comfort and experience. The park has invested heavily in modern change rooms, upgraded toilets, and new restaurants, ensuring a more convenient and hygienic environment for visitors.

In addition, GRS has expanded its portfolio of attractions with several exciting new rides and features, such as the Tagada ride, Crazy Wheels, and the Super Waves slide — all designed to deliver an adrenaline-pumping and unforgettable day out for families.

As summer progresses, GRS is seeing a record number of visitors with an array of summer carnival attractions to engage and entertain the summer rush.