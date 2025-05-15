Costly Prayers: Hike in seva charges at Hill Temple opposed

May 15, 2025

Mysuru: The JD(S) City Working President S. Prakash Priyadarshan has alleged that the authorities concerned are swindling money by hiking charges towards various sevas offered to the deity at Sri Chamundeshwari temple in Chamundi Hill here.

He was addressing media persons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan yesterday and said that, earlier the seva of Ekavara Panchamrita Abhisheka and Ekavara Abhisheka was offered for Rs. 220, which now stand cancelled. Instead, abhisheka seva can be availed by paying the charges of Rs. 550. This has burdened the devotees, who have been practicing the tradition of offering the abhisheka on the birthday of their family members and on auspicious occasions.

The people, who are already reeling under inflation, are also feeling the heat of rise in liquor rates, power tariff and KSRTC bus fares. With the hike in service charges for performing various puja rituals, it has given rise to a doubt whether the service charges were revised to shore up revenue to meet the expenditure of five Guarantee Schemes implemented by the State Government, alleged Prakash.

He warned of launching a protest, if the service charges were not slashed at the earliest and provide facilities like drinking water, toilets and shelter for devotees waiting in the queue.

JD(S) leaders Rajashekar, Suhas, Chandru, Madhuvana Chandru, Falcon Boregowda and P. Kumar were present at the press meet.