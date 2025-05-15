‘Prajna Rangotsava’ from tomorrow
News

‘Prajna Rangotsava’ from tomorrow

May 15, 2025

Mysuru: Prajna Educational and Cultural Trust, in association with Department of Kannada and Culture, will be organising a two-day ‘Prajna Rangotsava’  from tomorrow (May 16) at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises, said Trust President Sosale Siddaraju, here yesterday.

Addressing media persons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city, he said that the play ‘Bellada Doni’ would be staged on May 16 at 6 pm. The play, written by Hanur Chennappa, is directed by Rubin Sanjay. Devananda Varaprasad has composed music for the play.

On May 17, the play ‘Edege Bidda Akshara’ written by Devanur Mahadev will be staged at 6.30 pm.  The play is directed by former Rangayana Director Dr. C. Basavalingaiah. Stage adaptation is by S. Nataraj Boodal and R. Santosh Nayak.

