Efficiency of RTO – Mysuru West!

Sir,
I have been reading of corruption-free efficient services at the Office of RTO in Mysuru, often in these columns. In fact my own experience there, about two years back, when I went to renew my DL also proved the point that they had become efficient in their ways of working as much as the Officer who facilitated the renewal was very courteous and helpful. And the entire team in the RTO’s Office deserved appreciation and encouragement.
This
I then completed the balance activity of providing biometrics and the procedure of ‘scrutiny’ at their Mysore West Office on Sept.20, 2018 which took almost 3 hours of my time standing in different long queues.
I could see a lot of middlemen getting their jobs completed with the officers concerned in no time, while we (the ones who had not gone through the middlemen) had to wait in long queues outside the Office. It is obvious the middlemen are in the good books of these Officers, for reasons which need not be stated and hence get the privilege of direct access to them without the need to stand in the queues to get their jobs done.
While I have no grouse about these middlemen, the
It is close to 4 months and I am yet to get my duplicate DL. Telephone calls are
– B. Prahlad Achar, Lakshmipuram, 8.1.2019
