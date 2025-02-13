Eight trains to chug from Ashokapuram Station

February 13, 2025

Regular service to begin from Feb. 16

Mysuru: The upgraded Ashokapuram Railway Station is set to begin operations for eight major trains, previously running from the Mysuru City Railway Station from Feb. 16. The proposal by the South Western Railway (SWR) Division has been approved by the Railway Ministry and the Railway Board.

Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna will show the green signal for the trains on Feb. 15 and the services will begin from the Ashokapuram Railway Station, the next day.

Ashokapuram Railway Station, which underwent a major upgrade costing Rs. 37.5 crore, now features five platforms, an expansion from its original three. A stabling line has also been added to accommodate train halts.

Prathap Simha’s initiative

This Station’s revamp took place during Prathap Simha’s tenure as an MP. At the inauguration of the renovated station, Simha hinted that more train services would be added soon. On Mar. 4, 2024, the second entry gate and a new pedestrian foot-over-bridge were inaugurated at Ashokapuram Railway Yard.

Prathap Simha took to social media to celebrate the approval for the extension of eight train services from Ashokapuram. Residents of J.P. Nagar, Vidyaranyapuram and surrounding areas, including half of the Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency, had previously travelled to the City Railway Station for their train journeys. With this new extension, travel becomes more convenient for these areas.

Simha noted that auto fares to the City Railway Station often exceeded the price of train tickets themselves. Recognising this issue, efforts were made to develop Ashokapuram Railway Yard and begin passenger train services. After four years of persistent efforts and Central Government funding, the Station’s development is now complete, the former MP noted.

“Thanks to the efforts of Minister Somanna and Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, eight trains will commence service from Ashokapuram Station on Feb. 16. Somanna will show the green flag at 5.30 pm on Feb. 15,” he said.

Thanking everyone involved, Simha acknowledged that the development works he initiated during his time as MP were now being completed with the help of Minister Somanna. He also extended thanks to the current MP, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar among others.

1. 16021/16022 MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Cauvery Express

2. 20623/20624 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru City Malgudi Express

3. 12785/12786 Kacheguda – Mysuru Express

4. 12609/12610 MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Express

5. 06525/06526 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru MEMU

6. 06559/06560 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru MEMU

7. 06255/06256 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru MEMU

8. 06257/06258 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru MEMU