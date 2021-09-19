Elephant pedicure inside Mysore Palace; formal rehearsals from tomorrow
Photo News

Elephant pedicure inside Mysore Palace; formal rehearsals from tomorrow

September 19, 2021

Inside the Mysore Palace, Dasara elephants are bathed and groomed. They are taken to water ponds where they are bathed and mahouts use brushes made out of coconut fibre and coir to brush their bodies. Elephants enjoy being clean and constant rubbing ensures that ticks and other insects do not infect their bodies. They often lie down or stretch out (rear legs bent, front legs extended) so their keepers can hose off and scrub their backs. After cleaning, they are taken on a walk and later are fed with nutritious food to cope up with the strenuous routine. The formal rehearsals with sandbags for the grand spectacle will begin inside the Palace from tomorrow. Before rehearsals at 11.30 am, pujas will be performed and the actual rehearsals will begin at 12.10 pm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching