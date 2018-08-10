Entry banned to Brindavan Gardens
News

Entry banned to Brindavan Gardens

Mysuru: For the second time in the current monsoon season, entry of visitors to Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir and Brindavan Gardens has been banned and boating at the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary has been suspended for an indefinite period.

The decision to ban entry to these places was taken late last evening following increased inflow of water to the KRS from Kodagu. Over 20,000 cusecs of water has been released from the Harangi Dam and this has increased the flow into KRS. The KRS now has an outflow of 70,000 cusecs.  

While there is a complete ban on tourist entry into Brindavan Gardens, visitors are barred from entering via the North Gate of the KRS (from the old entrance to Brindavan Gardens). Visitors are only allowed to view the water discharge by standing along the railings near the water department office near the South Gate. Entry will be banned till the outflow touches 40,000 cusecs, said the officials.

Likewise, boating has been cancelled as a precautionary measure at the bird sanctuary at Ranganathittu.

August 10, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Creator of Brindavan Gardens, a German Horticulturist G.H. Krumbiegel’s great granddaughter opposes Disneyland plan
Thousands of tourists throng KRS to watch the water spectacle
Melange of Colours at KRS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching