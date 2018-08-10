Entry banned to Brindavan Gardens

Mysuru: For the second time in the current monsoon season, entry of visitors to Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir and Brindavan Gardens has been banned and boating at the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary has been suspended for an indefinite period.

The decision to ban entry to these places was taken late last evening following increased inflow of water to the KRS from Kodagu. Over 20,000 cusecs of water has been released from the Harangi Dam and this has increased the flow into KRS. The KRS now has an outflow of 70,000 cusecs.

While there is a complete ban on tourist entry into Brindavan Gardens, visitors are barred from entering via the North Gate of the KRS (from the old entrance to Brindavan Gardens). Visitors are only allowed to view the water discharge by standing along the railings near the water department office near the South Gate. Entry will be banned till the outflow touches 40,000 cusecs, said the officials.

Likewise, boating has been cancelled as a precautionary measure at the bird sanctuary at Ranganathittu.