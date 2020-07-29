Erratic water supply
Erratic water supply

July 29, 2020

Sir,

Once again we would like to state that there is no proper supply of water in Ward 14, near P and T Quarters, Udayagiri. This happens every now and then. There is no fixed hour for the supply of water. The water when supplied is only for 10-15 minutes with very low pressure.

Everytime we complained to our area Corporator, he says that there are blockages in pipes or main water pumps are getting repaired, etc.

I request the higher authorities from MCC to look into the matter urgently.

– Aggrieved residents, Udayagiri, 26.7.2020

