Evening walker robbed of gold chain
Evening walker robbed of gold chain

February 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: An incident of two bike-borne miscreants snatching away the gold chain of a woman walking near Bogadi has been reported on Tuesday evening.

Mangalamma, a resident of Bogadi Layout, was on her evening stroll at the 12th Cross of the Layout, behind Hari Vidyalaya, at around 6.30 pm, when the two unidentified youths approached her asking for an address. While her attention was diverted, the duo managed to yank off a part of the gold chain, weighing about 20-gm, out of the 40-gm gold chain Mangalamma was wearing, and fled from the spot.

Saraswathipuram Police, who received information, arrived at the spot, conducted mahazar, registered complaint and are conducting investigation.

