Events Today

Events Today – April 3: Nrityagiri Performing Arts and Research Centre, Mysuru

April 3, 2023

Violin recital by Vid. Sumanth Manjunath, 5.30 pm; Book release — ‘Sri Vidya Visharada Sri Jayachamarajendra Vaggeya Vaibhava’ (authored by Karnataka Kalashri Sangeetha Vidyanidhi Vid. V. Nanjundaswamy) — by Internationally-acclaimed violinist brothers Mysore M. Nagaraj and Dr. Mysore M. Manjunath, Noopura Kalavidharu Samskruthika Trust Director Prof. K. Ramamurthy Rao speaks about the book, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Pranth Sanghachalak M. Venkatram presides, Musicologist Vid. V. Nanjundaswamy and JSS Educational Institutions retired Librarian H.S. Umadevi Nanjundaswamy will be present, 6.30 pm; Bharatanatyam by Vid. Badri Divya Bhushan, Vid. K.R. Vishwa Deep, Vidu. Sindhu, Vidu. Jyothi Hegde and disciples, Vidu. Chethana Radhakrishna and disciples, Vidu. Anjana Bhushan and Vidu. Varija Nalige and disciples, Ramagovinda Rangamandira, Ganabharathi premises, Kuvempunagar, 7.30 pm. [Mob: 94487-70741]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching