Events Today – April 3: Nrityagiri Performing Arts and Research Centre, Mysuru

Violin recital by Vid. Sumanth Manjunath, 5.30 pm; Book release — ‘Sri Vidya Visharada Sri Jayachamarajendra Vaggeya Vaibhava’ (authored by Karnataka Kalashri Sangeetha Vidyanidhi Vid. V. Nanjundaswamy) — by Internationally-acclaimed violinist brothers Mysore M. Nagaraj and Dr. Mysore M. Manjunath, Noopura Kalavidharu Samskruthika Trust Director Prof. K. Ramamurthy Rao speaks about the book, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Pranth Sanghachalak M. Venkatram presides, Musicologist Vid. V. Nanjundaswamy and JSS Educational Institutions retired Librarian H.S. Umadevi Nanjundaswamy will be present, 6.30 pm; Bharatanatyam by Vid. Badri Divya Bhushan, Vid. K.R. Vishwa Deep, Vidu. Sindhu, Vidu. Jyothi Hegde and disciples, Vidu. Chethana Radhakrishna and disciples, Vidu. Anjana Bhushan and Vidu. Varija Nalige and disciples, Ramagovinda Rangamandira, Ganabharathi premises, Kuvempunagar, 7.30 pm. [Mob: 94487-70741]
