In Briefs

New Income Tax, TDS and TCS payment scheme

April 3, 2023

With effect from 1st April 2023, the Income Tax Department has brought in all the banks for remittance of various types of Income Tax and TDS and TCS through its website https://www.incometax.gov.in. Henceforth, the tax-payers cannot pay taxes in the NSDL/Protean Portal.

Direct tax payments facility has been migrated from OLTAS ‘e-payment: Pay Taxes Online’ to e-Pay Tax facility of E-Filing portal. Stakeholders are advised to navigate to ‘e-Pay Tax’ portal of Income Tax Department on https://www.incometax.gov.in/  to make direct tax payments.

All the tax-payers, who have either PAN or the Tax Deductor/Collectors, who have their TAN have to necessarily register in the above portal for receiving the Tax /TDS/TCS paid  challans.

Henceforth, tax paid challans will be directly sent to the e-mail ID registered in Income Tax portal by Income Tax Department.

Tax-payer or Tax-deductor, including the Government offices, who pay TDS/TCS across the bank counter shall have to prepare challan with Customer Reference Number (CRN) which will be valid for 15 days from the date of generation of the challan.

The stakeholders including the Government offices, who pay TDS/TCS statement through bank shall validate their TDS / TCS Quarterly statements by downloading the Challan Status Inquiry (csi) file from the Income Tax website upon registration.

The tax payment can be made either in Net Banking, Debit Card, Pay at Bank Counter, RTGS/NEFT mode.

For more information and procedure, it is suggested to visit the Income Tax Department portal www.incometax.gov.in, according to a press release from N.D. Shreenivaas of Bhavani Associates, Mysuru.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching