New Income Tax, TDS and TCS payment scheme

April 3, 2023

With effect from 1st April 2023, the Income Tax Department has brought in all the banks for remittance of various types of Income Tax and TDS and TCS through its website https://www.incometax.gov.in. Henceforth, the tax-payers cannot pay taxes in the NSDL/Protean Portal.

Direct tax payments facility has been migrated from OLTAS ‘e-payment: Pay Taxes Online’ to e-Pay Tax facility of E-Filing portal. Stakeholders are advised to navigate to ‘e-Pay Tax’ portal of Income Tax Department on https://www.incometax.gov.in/ to make direct tax payments.

All the tax-payers, who have either PAN or the Tax Deductor/Collectors, who have their TAN have to necessarily register in the above portal for receiving the Tax /TDS/TCS paid challans.

Henceforth, tax paid challans will be directly sent to the e-mail ID registered in Income Tax portal by Income Tax Department.

Tax-payer or Tax-deductor, including the Government offices, who pay TDS/TCS across the bank counter shall have to prepare challan with Customer Reference Number (CRN) which will be valid for 15 days from the date of generation of the challan.

The stakeholders including the Government offices, who pay TDS/TCS statement through bank shall validate their TDS / TCS Quarterly statements by downloading the Challan Status Inquiry (csi) file from the Income Tax website upon registration.

The tax payment can be made either in Net Banking, Debit Card, Pay at Bank Counter, RTGS/NEFT mode.

For more information and procedure, it is suggested to visit the Income Tax Department portal www.incometax.gov.in, according to a press release from N.D. Shreenivaas of Bhavani Associates, Mysuru.